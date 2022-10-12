JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Visit Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando

Well, I missed a celebrity sighting by one day. I used my premier annual pass free ticket to Halloween Horror Nights on October 5th. Apparently, pop culture celebrities came to visit on October 6th. While I was celebrating my birthday by doing food reviews at Disney Springs, Jojo Siwa and Avery Cyrus visited Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando. This visit follows the pattern of Millie Bobby Brown visiting earlier in the Halloween Horror Nights season. If you are unfamiliar with these two, you most likely range in an age like mine.

Jojo Siwa exists on many platforms. You might know her from some years on “Dance Moms”, her YouTube channel, or a dozen other media platforms. Avery Cyrus’ popularity exploded on TikTok to achieve her current fame. If you are unaware, these two are a romantic couple.

Universal Orlando invited them to Halloween Horror Nights. They appear to have gotten a special inside looks at the “Universal Monsters” Legends Collide:” house. If you want a closer look inside that house yourself, click here.

Universal Orlando announced on October 12th that they welcomed these two. Officially they said “Universal Orlando Resort welcomed global superstar JoJo Siwa and TikTok star Avery Cyrus to Halloween Horror Nights on October 6, where the couple came face-to-face with Universal Monsters’ most notorious horror icons – The Wolf Man, Dracula and The Mummy – in the “Universal Monsters: Legends Collide” haunted house.

Of course, Universal Orlando never misses a chance to remind us about tickets and who can blame them. They also stated in the same report that Halloween Horror Nights continues through October 31st. Running select nights through October 31, Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights unleashes some of the biggest names in horror and pop culture alongside twisted original abominations in 10 haunted houses and five scare zones filled with menacing creatures. When guests need a break from the scares, they can enjoy two outrageous shows, sink their teeth into a “killer” menu of uniquely themed food and beverage, shop the latest merchandise in a new Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store and enjoy Universal Studios Florida’s most thrilling attractions. For more information, visit www.UniversalOrlando.com/Halloween.

In addition, “Universal Monsters: Legends Collide” is also a haunted house at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights. For more information about Universal Studios Hollywood’s event, visit www.UniversalStudiosHollywood.com/Halloween.

Feel free to visit Halloween Horror Nights on either coast. I guess we will have to look out for celebrities at these events as well. Enjoy the spooky!