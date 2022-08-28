Johnny Depp Rumored To Appear as Moonman at the VMA’s

Johnny Depp is back on top after the highly publicized defamation trial involving his ex-wife Amber Heard. Prior to the world getting a look at the evidence Depp was apparently “black listed” and he was dropped from the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise and possibly removed from the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ film. Now, he’s rumored to appear at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) tonight.

The rumor is that Depp will be donning the Moonman, which is now being called “Moonperson,” costume, came from the New York Post a few days ago. They say he is “locked in” for the show.

“A source close to the production has confirmed to The Post that the 59-year-old star will dress up as a real-life Moon Person, the silver astronaut statue that VMA winners are awarded.

Jack Sparrow’s team declined to comment when The Post reached out, but our insider said the actor is indeed locked in to appear via video. (TMZ first reported the growing buzz about a possible appearance over the weekend.)

Depp is “really excited” to appear at the VMAs — and he is “ready for his comeback.”

MTV’s VMA show is set to air live tonight at 8PM.

If it is indeed true it would be a fantastic move by MTV and could boost ratings significantly. Depp himself hasn’t been nominated for any awards but the excitement around the possibility of him appearing is already giving the VMAs more buzz than usual. #JohnnyDeppRisesVMA and #MoonManDepp have both been trending on Twitter.

I don’t think the ratings have been very good for the awards show in awhile. However, if Depp does appear I can’t wait to see the viewership numbers.

Now if only Disney would add him back to Pirates of the Caribbean 6. That is if he would even do it after what already transpired.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!