Johnny Depp Has Appeared as Moonman During MTV’s VMA Show

The rumors were true. Johnny Depp has appeared as Moonman (or Moonperson if you prefer) at MTV’s Video Movie Awards (VMA) show.
Rumors were out there that he would be appearing as the show mascot but until it happened it was still considered a “rumor.”
He entertained by saying that “I needed the work” and “I just want you guys to know that I’m available for birthdays, bar mitzvas, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, any old thing you need.”
He needed the work. 🤷🏼♀️🤣🚀🧑🏻🚀 #MoonManDepp #JohnnyDeppRisesVMA #JohnnyDeppRisesMTV #VMAs #JohnnyDeppKeepsWinning #JohnnyDeppIsALegend https://t.co/kGOWZokeL6
— Wendy Campbell 🏴☠️⚓️💜 (@campbedream) August 29, 2022
I can’t cope, I love him, the little chuckle 🥰🥰🥰🥰 #JohnnyDeppRisesVMA #JohnnyDeppIsALegend #JohnnyDeppRisesVMAs #JohnnyDeppRisesMTV #MoonManDepp #VMAs pic.twitter.com/0IQwRgIpdS
— Abby Huntley (@Huntley97) August 29, 2022
#JohnnyDeppRisesMTV #JohnnyDeppIsALegend https://t.co/kTnBdXzate
— Angela Moore (@AngelaBethMoore) August 29, 2022
Johnny Depp at your service for ANYTHING you need.#JohnnyDepp #JohnnyDeppRisesVMA #JohnnyDeppKeepsWinning #JohnnyDeppIsALegend pic.twitter.com/Zfi0E2rEPM
— Goddess by nature (@Nya87574799) August 29, 2022
Of course people are torn. Many are really excited about it but some are not.
If he’s available for anything how about he does Captain Jack Sparrow for “Pirates of the Caribbean 6?”
