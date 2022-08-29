Johnny Depp Has Appeared as Moonman During MTV’s VMA Show

By
Kambrea Pratt
-
0

The rumors were true. Johnny Depp has appeared as Moonman (or Moonperson if you prefer) at MTV’s Video Movie Awards (VMA) show.

Rumors were out there that he would be appearing as the show mascot but until it happened it was still considered a “rumor.”

He entertained by saying that “I needed the work” and “I just want you guys to know that I’m available for birthdays, bar mitzvas, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, any old thing you need.”

Of course people are torn. Many are really excited about it but some are not.

If he’s available for anything how about he does Captain Jack Sparrow for “Pirates of the Caribbean 6?”


Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.