John Wick Inspired Wagyu-Yaga Burger at Hard Rock Cafés







“John Wick: Chapter 4” appears in theatres nationwide on March 24. In collaboration with that movie, a new Wagyu-Yaga Burger hits the Hard Rock Cafe menu through the end of April.

Hard Rock International announced a promotional partnership with Lionsgate, the movie and television studio behind the movie franchise John Wick. So, from now until April 30th, Hard Rock International Hotels, Casinos, and Cafe properties will provide once-in-a-lifetime experiences for fans. This collaboration involves a particular sweepstakes, events, and limited-time promotions at Hard Rock Cafes and Hotels.

For example, Hard Rock Cafes, including the Orlando CityWalk location, will sell limited-time food and beverage offerings in tribute to John Wick. These involve the Wagyu-Yaga Burger and two inner Baba-inspired bourbon-infused cocktails. These two cocktails mean business, like John Wick with names like “Vengeance on The Rocks” and the “No Business-Espresso Martini.” These offerings will be available at all Hard Rock Cafe locations through April 30.

“Hard Rock is incredibly excited to partner with Lionsgate on this highly anticipated film release as we continuously strive to elevate the entertainment offerings that are core to our brand’s DNA,” said Keith Sheldon, President of Hard Rock Entertainment for Hard Rock International. “Given the amazing crossover audiences, we look forward to presenting immersive events, limited-time-only menu and retail options, and money-can’t-buy experiences at our properties to benefit John Wick fans and Hard Rock guests, alike.”

SUIT UP John Wick Suitstakes

Since John Wick isn’t just known for being an infamous assassin, his fashion has become a global statement and conversation piece. Now through March 31, Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos are giving one lucky fan a chance to “suit up” like John Wick with a custom-tailored suit from the film’s award-winning costume designer, Paco Delgado. The lucky fan will also get the chance to enjoy an exclusive stay and experience at Hard Rock Hotel’s legendary Rock Star Suite in New York City. For more information and complete rules, check out www.hardrockhotels.com/JW4suitstakes.

Do you want to live like Wick? How do you think the Wagyu Burger will taste based on the photo? Are you pondering a trip to a Hard Rock Café to try one? Let us know in the comments.