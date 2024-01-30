John Munro, the Drunk Hotel VP who Slapped a Cast Member, Placed on Leave







Back in November, Hilton Head’s Sea Pines Resort got a bit of a black eye when the company’s Vice President of Hospitality assaulted a Cast Member. Now, we’re learning more about the slap-happy executive.

WDWNT via The Island Packet confirms that the VP, John Munro, is temporarily removed from his position. A representative for the Sea Pines Resort in South Carolina stated that Munro’s status was due to the company conducting a “review of this personnel matter.”

The incident happened at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa. On November 19th, 2023, John Munro entered the Cítricos restaurant, which has a somewhat restrictive dress code:

“This restaurant is a Disney Signature Dining experience offering fine dining with a distinctly magical flair. Guests are expected to dress accordingly in attire that respects the restaurant’s sophisticated and upscale aesthetic. Clothing should be clean, neat and in good condition. Please no swimwear.“

Munro attempted to “dine underneath the lovely London sky” wearing the verboten swimwear. The always courteous and kind Disney World staff attempted to stop the VP from sitting with his party.

However, it wasn’t just the staff who didn’t want the drunken guest within Cítricos. Munro’s family is quoted telling the Cast Member, “Please don’t allow him to sit with us. He is really drunk, underdressed. It’s my birthday, and I’m embarrassed!”

Munro didn’t appreciate being denied access to the dining room and chose to slap a female Cast Member multiple times. This resulted in the Orange County Sheriff being called to the scene, where the assailant was arrested while declaring he would take Disney to court.

His bond was only set at $1,000, which he reportedly posted the following day. It is unclear if he has started a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company.

What should Cast Members do in this situation? Let us know below!

[Source WDWNT]