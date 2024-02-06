John Brolin Hints At Possible Return As Thanos







Thanos aka The Mad Titan is considered to be one of, if not the best villain the Marvel Cinematic Universe has ever brought audiences. He was first teased at the end of the original Avengers film in 2018 but fans would have to wait six more years until Avengers: Infinity War to see him finally make his move in eliminating half of the universe’s population.







While he wasn’t 100% accurate to the comics, he was still portrayed as both a threatening and complex character who would stop at nothing to accomplish his goal. To this day, multiple Thanos film lines are still being quoted, and multiple faces/gifs have become internet memes that are still shared.



Despite meeting his ultimate demise in Avengers: Endgame in 2019 some have wondered if we may ever see him appear again due to the introduction of the multiverse into the MCU. But now it seems that Thanos’ actor Josh Brolin is even open to returning.





While recently promoting the upcoming Dune: Part Two film Brolin was asked if we may ever see Thanos pop up again in the MCU. Here was his response:



“You know, I hear kind of like through the grapevine, that they’re gonna bring him back. And there’s the ‘What If…?’ series and that’s a different kind of Thanos and all that. But I don’t know in the Marvel world whether they’re going to bring him back, but I didn’t know that he was the most killed-off Marvel villain. You learn something new every day.“







This is the latest MCU actor who has expressed a want to return with others including Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye and Paul Bettany as Vision. Brolin also portrayed Cable in 2018’s Deadpool 2. With Deadpool 3 around the corner, you never know if he may appear in that as well.



Source: comicbook.com