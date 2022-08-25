John Boyega Says He’s NOT Interested In Returning To Star Wars

Earlier this month we reported that actor Oscar Issac said that he would be open to returning to the Star Wars franchise if the circumstances were right. Issac was best known for playing the smuggler turned ace pilot Poe Dameron. While he was a fan favorite when The Force Awakens released in 2015 his character was turned into a joke in The Last Jedi two years later.



Another character that felt wasted in the Disney Sequel Trilogy was Finn, a former stormtrooper turned resistance fighter, who also may have been force sensitive. But after being seen as the guy who runs away from almost every fight, any potential he had was jettisoned into space.







Apparently the actor who played him, John Boyega, has similar feelings about his character’s treatment. Just recently he stated that he has no plans to ever return to a galaxy far, far away.



While doing a sit down interview with Sirius-XM the actor stated:



“At this point I’m cool off it. I’m good off it. I think Finn is at a good confirmation point where you can just enjoy him in other things, the games, the animation. But I feel like Episode VII to Episode IX was good for me.“



The actor seems to have moved on from the franchise and is busy pursuing other projects. In 2022 alone the actor appears in three films, Breaking, The Woman King and Tyrone. Some rumors about him speaking with Marvel have been floating around but not much information backing those claims have surfaced.



The mixed reception of the Disney Sequel Trilogy has left many actors from that era not wanting to return. Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Kelly Marie Tran, Naomi Ackie among others seem to have put the franchise behind them.



Do you think there could be more adventured with Finn? Or do you think John is making the right choice to walk away?



Source: comicbook.com



