John Boyega Changes His Mind. Is Open To Star Wars Return.







It has been nearly four years since Disney’s attempt at developing a sequel trilogy to George Lucas’ Star Wars franchise. While they began on a mostly positive start with The Force Awakens in 2015, the mood quickly changed with The Last Jedi in 2017, and finally came to a screeching halt with The Rise of Skywalker in 2019.







One of the elements many fans criticized was of how the character of Finn (Played by: John Boyega) was treated. The idea of a former stormtrooper turned hero with possible connections to the force seemed rather intriguing.



However, by the final film, he was seen as more of a comedic relief, barely helping with the main plot as everything was being focused on Rey. Even the hints at him possibly being force sensitive were thrown out the window.







With “Episode X” currently in development with Daisey Ridley returning as Rey many have wondered who else from the previous installments would return. Previously Oscar Isaac, who played Poe Dameron, seemed open to returning. While John Boyega seemed done with the series.



Now nearly a year later, it appears that he has changed his tune. In a recent interview with TechRadar he began talking about some of the criticisms he has while working on the film. But then revealed that he was indeed open to returning:



“That was a few years ago, so they were the subject of that particular project. But I’m open to all characters and scripts that are enjoyable, have a great cast attached, and a terrific director. So yeah, I’m open to all opportunities.“







So, with John seemingly on board to return, along with Oscar, perhaps more characters from that era would return as well. It all depends on whether or not anything changes in the near future, as Lucasfilm has a track record of either shelving or outright canceling projects.



What do you think? Would you want to see Finn return? Should he be a Jedi?



Source: comicbook.com