Joe Pesci Comments On Possible Return To Home Alone Series

The Home Alone series (or at least the first two films) are considered Christmas classics. The story of a young Kevin McCallister (Played by: Macaulay Culkin) being all alone on Christmas and having to defend himself and his home from a duo of burglars Harry and Marv (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern) is quite the fun and comedic scenario.







The first film released in 1990 and made $476 Million on a $18 Million budget. The second film, Lost in New York, released in 1992 and grossed $359 Million on a $28 Million budget.



While the Home Alone series went on to have six installments many agree that without the innocence of Macaulay Culkin and the comedic work of Pesci and Stern it never had the same energy and spirit. The most recent film, Home Sweet Home Alone, is considered the worst out of the bunch.

Over the years many have wondered what if there was a third film; And what it would be like if say, Kevin’s kids defended the house from Marv and Harry? That was something asked of Joe Pesci in a recent interview with People Magazine.



They asked the actor, best known for mob movies like Goodfellas and Casino, if he would at all consider a “homecoming” to the Home Alone series. He said:



“While you ‘never say never’, I think that it would be difficult to replicate not only the success but also the overall innocence of the originals. It’s a different time now. Attitudes and priorities have changed in 30 years.“



Interestingly enough Daniel Stern seems open to returning when he did an online skit reprising his role a few years ago.



Whatever the case seeing a third Home Alone film with the original trio of actors might seem fun on paper. But as he said it would be very difficult to capture the magic of the originals. Not to mention it has been over 30 years so they may not have the same energy as they used to.



What do you think? Do you want a reunion of Culkin, Pesci and Stern all taking part in Christmas hijinks?



Source: CBR