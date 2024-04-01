Jessica Jones Actress Krysten Ritter Seen On Set Of Daredevil: Born Again







It seems when Disney decided to have Marvel rework the show “Daredevil: Born Again” to tie more into the Netflix source material, they meant it. Previously, it was revealed that Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Foggy Nelson (Elden Hensen) were returning, as well as Frank Castle/ The Punisher (Jon Bernthal.) Now Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) has also reportedly been spotted on set.

According to @DDevilUpdates on X Krysten Ritter is on set for the new show.

First look at Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones on set for ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’. pic.twitter.com/boR8jKqSB7 — Daredevil Updates (@DDevilUpdates) April 1, 2024

It was already speculated that she was returning after she put up a post on Instagram in January where she was wearing the shirt she had in Jessica Jones.

Krysten Ritter shares a new video on Instagram wearing the same shirt as Jessica Jones with the caption: “IYKYK” 👀 pic.twitter.com/pYHVVEuZ0t — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) January 30, 2024

Jessica Jones ran for three seasons on Netflix, starting in 2015. She was also in “The Defenders” in 2017, where all the Netflix Marvel characters were teamed up.

If Marvel and Disney get this show right, it could be a massive win for them. Lately, Marvel has had more misses than hits, but the Netflix Marvel shows were incredibly popular.

The show is expected to premiere in January 2025.

