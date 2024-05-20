Jerry Bruckheimer Says Two New ‘Pirates Of the Caribbean’ Films Are Coming. Margo Robbie Likely In and Johnny Depp Is Likely Out







In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, “Pirates of the Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer seemingly confirmed a couple of things. Firstly, it sounds like Johnny Depp is not returning for “Pirates of the Caribbean,” even if Bruckheimer wants it. Secondly, it seems Disney may indeed move forward with Margo Robbie’s film as well.

We also learned that Jeff Nathanson, who wrote the last “Pirates of the Caribbean” film in 2017 is writing the reboot. At this point the third act is great but the first and second act need more work.

He told EW, “I think he’s cracked it,” Bruckheimer remarks. “He’s got an amazing third act. We just gotta clean up the first and second and then we’ll get there. But he wrote a great, great third act.”

The script is in play, but does that mean Johnny Depp will return?

Bruckheimer makes it sound unlikely. He indicated that while he would love for him to be in it, the film is a reboot.

“It’s a reboot, but if it was up to me, he would be in it. I love him. He’s a good friend. He’s an amazing artist and he’s a unique look. He created Captain Jack. That was not on the page, that was him doing a little Pepé Le Pew and Keith Richards. That was his interpretation of Jack Sparrow.“

Jerry Bruckheimer also told EW that Disney seemingly still wants to do the Margo Robbie “Pirates of the Caribbean” film. (They probably changed their minds after “Barbie” made so much money.)

“It’s two different movies. We hope to get ’em both made, and I think Disney agrees they really want to make the Margot one, too.”

It seems these films will likely be about new characters, which I do not think will go over well. Neither does X.

