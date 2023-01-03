Jeremy Renner Posts To Instagram From Hospital Bed

In what is hopefully a good sign, Jeremy Renner has posted on his Instagram, from his hospital bed. It’s a brief message, for very good reason, but we all hope that he is starting to improve.

His message says:

“Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

This message is just a couple of days after an accident with his Kässbohrer PistenBully snow plow left him with grave injuries that required life flighting him to a nearby hospital. He has also undergone at least two surgeries, according to sources. Those surgeries address blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.

Wishing him and his family the best and sending prayers. I think almost all of us are hoping he pulls through, with as little long term issues as possible, but I’m sure he has a long road to recovery. However, his Instagram post gives us hope.

