Jeremy Renner is Ready for Hawkeye’s MCU Return!







Just over a year ago, the MCU’s Hawkeye, Jeremy Renner, was in an accident that could have ended his life. After a lengthy recovery, the 53-year-old actor is ready to draw his bow and return as Hawkeye.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Senior Trip star is grateful for his co-stars through his recuperation and is up for more greenscreen action:

“I’m always game. I’m gonna be strong enough, that’s for sure. I’ll be ready. All those guys come to my bedside, and they’ve been with me all along through this recovery, so… if they want me, they could have me. It would be something.“

The Avengers’ archer has yet to receive a solo film, and the Hawkeye series on Disney Plus sidelined Clint Barton in favor of Kate Bishop. Future appearances by the character named Hawkeye will probably be exclusively filled by Bishop, even if fans shrugged at her introduction in the streaming show.

Regardless, the series did pretty well with the critics and was nominated for several awards. The toys based on the series, however, were beyond mediocre.

As mentioned before, the plans for the character of Hawkeye don’t appear to include Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton. The prime time for a standalone film has passed. Yet, if you did a prequel flick starring Barton and Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, Disney and Marvel may have a chance to fix the wrongs of the past.

We all know that won’t happen, though. With fewer and fewer actors wanting to return to the world of the MCU or its multiverse realities, we have to admit that the gang that got the Cinematic Universe to the dance is scattered to the wind.

Although I’d love to see Renner’s return as the heroic marksman, I’d rather see him star in a sequel to Senior Trip! It was one of the last great National Lampoon films!

[Source: Entertainment Tonight]