Jeremy Renner Does Interview Discussing His Accident With Diane Sawyer







Diane Sawyer has interviewed Jeremy Renner about his New Year’s Day Sno-Cat accident airing on ABC on April 6. It will be entitled “Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph.”

Today some clips of the interview were released today including some of the 911 call and Renner’s nephew talking about seeing his uncle and thinking he was dead. It’s heartbreaking, but Renner said “I’d do it again. Yeah, I would do it again…..because it was going right at my nephew.”

Renner broke more than 30 bones in his body and was conscious for the entire ordeal. He remembers it all. Telling Sawyer “Oh, all of it. I was awake through every moment.”

Here is the trailer for the interview:

“I chose to survive.”@JeremyRenner: The @DianeSawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph airs April 6 at 10pm ET on ABC, streaming April 7 on #DisneyPlus. Check local availability. pic.twitter.com/J59WnNPoJx — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) March 29, 2023

Mr. Renner is hard at work doing what he can to get himself back to where he was. Even saying that he’s lost a lot but he’s filled with love and titanium.

“I’ve lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I’ve been refueled and refilled with love and titanium.”

He posted this video showing him on a treadmill working his way back to mobility.

Jeremy Renner back on his feet after snow accident 💪 pic.twitter.com/N8Ksg6UF8k — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 28, 2023

The upcoming premier for his show “Rennervations” on Disney+ is April 11 at the Los Angeles Regency Village Theater. That will be his first public appearance since the accident.

You can watch the interview on April 6 at 10 PM ET on ABC. It will also be added to the Disney+ streaming service on April 7.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!