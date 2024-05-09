Jeremy Irons & Jennifer Hudson to Appear at ‘The Lion King’ 30th Anniversary Concert!







Did the trailer for Mufasa make you nostalgic for Disney’s 1994 classic The Lion King? Me, too! To celebrate three decades of one of the studio’s best films, The Hollywood Bowl is hosting a live-to-film concert featuring several special guests!

For two nights only, the venue will present an “immersive live-to-film concert event featuring the original 1994 film roaring from the Bowl screens, live orchestra, fireworks, showstopping vocal performances of award-winning songs from the film, and special celebrity guests, including cast members from both the classic 1994 animated and 2019 films.”

Members of the animated film’s original cast who are returning for the two dates are:

Nathan Lane

Ernie Sabella

Jeremy Irons

Timon, Pumbaa, and Scar?! Yes! As a bonus, some stars from the 2019 CGI remake will also be in attendance:

Billy Eichner

Bradley Gibson

Ernie Sabella

Jason Weaver

The Hollywood Bowl teases that more guests will be announced before May 24. Singer Jennifer Hudson will also be there as a special guest.

Oddly, according to CNN, it was recently announced that Kim Kardashian and their daughter, North West, will also be there. The 10-year-old West is said to be performing in some capacity, but it’s unclear which role she’s filling. Maybe young Nala?

Regardless of the star power, tickets have been on sale since April but have not been sold out yet. Is this a bad sign?

Admission ranges from $25 to $250, depending on how close to the stage you want to sit. Performances on May 24 and 25 start at 8 PM. Will you be heading to Hollywood, CA, to attend? Let us know in the comments section below!

If you’ve never been to the Bowl before, it’s quite an experience. There are “special house rules” for this event. This means outside booze cannot be brought into the venue. However, refreshments will be sold inside.

[Source: The Hollywood Bowl]

[Source: CNN]