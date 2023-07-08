Jennifer Garner To Play Elektra in ‘Deadpool 3’







According to the Hollywood Reporter, Jennifer Garner will come out of movie superhero retirement to play Elektra for “Deadpool 3.”

The upcoming Marvel “Deadpool 3” movie has been getting a lot of buzz lately. Recently talk has begun that this will be the first Marvel Studios movie with a planned “R” rating. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has never had movies with that rating previously. Since FOX had produced the previous Deadpool movies, this did not conflict with the usual ratings of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies under the Disney umbrella. Now that Disney owns FOX, things have changed.

Since the Deadpool movies will be integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe somehow, the events of that movie will impact many things in the Marvel movie landscape. Time travel and possibly more multiverse antics will be involved with “Deadpool 3.”

Jennifer Garner and Others Reprising Their Roles as Marvel Superheroes

For some time, we have known that Hugh Jackman would be back for this movie to play Wolverine again. For this movie, rumors have been floating about Halle Berry and Ben Affleck coming back to play Storm and Daredevil, respectively. It appears Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, will reprise her role as Elektra in “Deadpool 3.”

Hollywood Reporter indicated that several sources told them Garner would return to the role of Marvel Comics’ assassin antiheroine, Elektra. Garner first played the Marvel assassin in 20th Century Fox’s “Daredevil.” In that same movie, Affleck played the role of Daredevil. That movie came out in 2003. Garner earned her own film in 2005 entitled “Elektra.” Though neither movie was a smash hit, it is noteworthy that Garner was one of the few women to lead a studio comic book movie at the time. When she first played Elektra, Garner was also in the middle of her role as secret agent Sydney Bristow in ABC’s thriller Alias, which ran over 100 episodes from 2001 to 2006.

The Adam Project

Garner recently played a role opposite, Ryan Reynolds in the sci-fi adventure “The Adam Project.” That film received direction from Shawn Levy. Levy serves as the director of the “Deadpool 3” movie.

We know from quotes by Garner two years ago that she wishes things had gone differently for her “Elektra” movie. She said, “It’s such a shame, honestly, because once Kevin took over, everything there was elevated: the writing, the direction, the comedy inside of the stories they were telling. And I did not have that experience.” Perhaps this movie will allow Garner to undo some of the past and see if the Feige magic works this time.

Hollywood Reporter stressed that Garner’s involvement in “Deadpool 3” hints at some sort of multiverse angle to the film that has long been rumored. Of course, it is possible that other characters from Marvel films made by Fox could pop up also. Also, the Hollywood Reporter stated that Marvel could not be reached for comment.

What do you think of seeing Garner play the role of Elektra again? Let us know in the comments below.