Jeff Tremaine Developing “Stolen Kingdom” Documentary About The Theft of Buzzy

Jeff Termaine, perhaps best known for directing and co-creating the popular Jackass franchise, has been tapped on the shoulder to helm a brand new documentary called Stolen Kingdom. What is the documentary about? Perhaps one if the most infamous cases of theft at and Disney Park, the case of the missing Buzzy Animatronic.







For those who are unaware, Buzzy was an animatronic figure and character that was part of the Cranium Command attraction at EPCOT. The ride was an educational look at the inside of the human brain. The ride first opened in 1989 and closed in 2007.

After being shut down many people forgot about the ride’s existence, until 2018 when it was reported that the Buzzy animatronic for the attraction had been stolen. In 2019 former Disney employee Patrick Spikes was arrested in connection to the missing animatronic and other cast member props and costuming.







The film is being directed by newcomers Joshua Bailey and Sam Fraser with Jeff Tremaine serving as producer on the project. Jeff said when speaking about the duo:



“Josh and Sam somehow found me and introduced me to this story I found so compelling. I was inspired by not only this story but by these young filmmakers. Having been a part of some Disneyland misbehavior, I’m excited to be involved in this.“



It is a very interesting story that a former Walt Disney World employee was seemingly getting away with stealing Disney props and costumes and selling them on the black market. The things collectors will do these days. Even former NBA player Robin Lopez had gotten involved by unknowingly buying stolen items.



Are you looking forward to seeing what events lead up to this dark period in Disney history?



