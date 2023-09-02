Jamie Christopher, AD On Marvel, Star Wars & Harry Potter, Passes Away







The world of cinema has lost a dedicated worker and visionary. Known assistant director (AD) Jamie Christopher has sadly passed away at the age of 52 due to heart complications.

Christopher began his career as a production runner in television in 1989 before becoming a third assistant director on 1992’s Alien 3. He eventually rose through the ranks and would become one of the most prominent assistant directors in the business, working with top directors like Sam Raimi and James Gunn.

He would AD on films like Goldeneye, The Ghost and the Darkness, The Fifth Element, The Mummy, 102 Dalmatians, The Mummy Returns and eventually the Harry Potter series. He would act as first assistant director on all eight films from 2001 – 2011.

He also dipped his toes into the world of Marvel. His first Marvel project was Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer in 2007, but made his way to the MCU by working on films like Thor: The Dark World, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Black Widow, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania. He even worked on the 2017 cut of Justice League for DC and Warner Bros.

Marvel producers Kevin Feige and Louis D’Esposito made a joint statement in response to his passing:

“We are incredibly saddened by Jamie’s passing. He has been a part of the Marvel Studios team for over a decade, and on productions like Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Black Widow and more, he was a calm presence behind the camera and a wonderful, supportive crewmember on set.”

“Jamie first joined Marvel Studios as an AD on Thor: The Dark World, and because of his hard work and diligence was upped to an executive producer on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the upcoming Fantastic Four. Jamie was a beloved member of our Marvel Studios family, and he will be dearly missed.“

In addition to Marvel, he also worked with Rian Johnson on Star Wars: The Last Jedi and his next film, Knives Out. Rian Johnson had this to say about the late AD shortly after the announcement:

“Jamie was a good friend, and he loved making movies. He loved his crew, loved his job, the process of it and the history of it. He was truly one of the greats, and this is a heartbreaking loss for everyone who was lucky enough to work with him.”

It is sad to see someone who has accomplished so much pass at a rather young age. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones.

