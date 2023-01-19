James Gunn Believes Multiple GotG Actors Will Follow Him To DC

Director James Gunn was made the co-head of DC Studios alongside film producer Peter Safran late last year. Gunn is well known to Marvel fans as the creative force behind the popular Guardians of the Galaxy series for their unique action-comedy flavor when compared to most other Marvel films.







Th upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the last project the director is connected to in the Marvel universe as he had wrapped filming just before he was hired by Warner Bros. Discovery.







Despite him jumping from one universe of super heroes to another, Gunn still has a good relationship with his cast. So much so that he believes that they may migrate over from Marvel to DC.







In a recent interview with Empire, Gunn said that he believes he will one day work with his former cast members in the future, emphasizing the possibility of it being a DC Studios project. He said:



“This cast are like my family. I cannot tell you how close I am to Chris Pratt and Pom Klementieff and Dave Bautista and Zoe Saldaña and Karen Gillan. But I also know I will work again with all those people individually again. Probably at my other job.“







Multiple former Marvel actors have indeed taken part in some DC projects. Zachary Levi had played Fandral in Thor: The Dark World but went on to star in 2019’s Shazam! Meanwhile, J.K. Simmons went back and fourth from J. Jonah Jamison in multiple Spider-Man films to play Commissioner Gordon in multiple DC projects.



Actor/Pro Wrestler Dave Bautista stated that GotG3 will be his final time playing Drax. So perhaps he will be the first to make the jump.



Recently Eternals actor Kumail Nanjiani said that he wanted to join Gunn’s DC Universe, so it looks like it may be more that just Guardians actors that may want to jump ship as well. Imagine seeing Robert Downy Jr. as Jor-El in a solo Superman movie.



Source: comicbook.com



