James Cameron Makes A “Blood Oath” To Do Alita Sequel

The 2019 science-fiction action-adventure film Alita: Battle Angel is considered one of the best western adaptations of Japanese media. The film was based on the 1990 Japanese manga series Gunnm aka Battle Angel Alita and was a passion project for popular director James Cameron.







For years Cameron wanted to make a film adaptation, a true passion project (since when is a Cameron film not a passion project?). But due to working on other films, mostly his Avatar series, Cameron stepped aside to produce the film and let Sin City director Robert Rodriguez take the helm.







The film was well received by fans and made $405 Million at the box office against a $150 Million budget, enough to break even. The film was at the time going up against Marvel’s Captain Marvel, so it had some competition taking away from its full potential.



Since then the film’s studio 20th Century Fox (Now 20th Century Studios) was bought by Disney and the future of finishing the story in a Part II lies in the hands of the Mouse. However, there is apparently an opportunity for that to now happen.







Recently in the Variety program Directors on Directors Robert Rodriguez was tasked with interviewing James Cameron about his upcoming film Avatar: The Way of Water. Near the end of the interview Cameron sarcastically made a “blood oath” with Rodriguez to make Alita Part II in the future.

James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez swear a 'blood oath' to make an 'Alita: Battle Angel' sequel 😄



(via @Variety)pic.twitter.com/bya0fci3Vs — Fandom (@getFANDOM) December 14, 2022

What’s interesting is that the two do have the opportunity to get an Alita sequel off the ground, and it all lies in how well Avatar: The Way of Water does as the box office. If the upcoming Avatar sequel is able to make a profit for the Walt Disney Company they may be willing to grant him his request as thanks for making the Avatar sequels.



What do you think? Will Cameron and Rodriguez be able to finish Alita’s story and give us some closure?