Jake’s American Bar Beer Dinner is Happening on June 2







Jake’s American Bar at Loews Royal Pacific Resort at Universal Orlando Resort will host a Beer Dinner on June 2.

Yes, you read that correctly. Universal Orlando Resort will host a Beer Dinner. Jake’s American Bar at the Loews Royal Pacific Resort periodically hosts these special event dinners. These dinners involve far more than a trip to the Tuk Tuk Market.

Universal Orlando Resort invites guests to sign up for this exclusive Beer Dinner. Guests can enjoy the fun at Jake’s American Bar at Loews Royal Pacific Resort at Universal Orlando. This Beer Dinner consists of a five-course meal prepared by award-winning chefs. Each course comes with specialty and craft beers from Crooked Can Brewing Company.

People gather for these Beer Dinner events on select nights throughout the year. The private Clipper Room of Jake’s American Bar gets set aside for participants.

The latest event happens on June 2 from 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. As a reminder, guests must be 21 years old to attend. The Beer Dinner costs $80 plus tax and fees. However, gratuity is included in the $80 price.

Beer Dinner

Your Jake’s Beer Dinner experience includes more than just food and beverage. Guests will enjoy the following:

-Welcome reception on Jake’s American Bar patio at 6:30 pm

-Seating inside the private Clipper Room at 7:00 p.m.

-Exclusive five-course dinner with beer pairings

-Chef presentation of each course with its beer pairing

-Live entertainment

-An event swag bag to take home

-Complimentary valet parking for those who are not overnight hotel guests.

Universal Orlando lists a sample Beer Dinner menu on its website. It looks like this:

Amuse

Seafood Ceviche “Bay Scallops, Shrimp and Yellow Tail Snapper”

Red Onion, Peppers, Cilantro, Coconut Milk, Lime Juice

Paired with Big Storm Brewing Co. Static Spark Sour

ABV: 3.5%

First Course

Baby Iceberg and Arugula Salad

Soft Poached Egg, Asparagus, Shaved Fennel, Blue Cheese Crumble, Bacon, Radishes, Toasted Almonds, Creamy Shallot Dressing

Paired with Big Storm Brewing Co. Pirate’s Fortune Florida Light Lager

ABV: 4.0%, IBU: 12

Second Course

Oven Roasted Quail Stuffed with Wild Rice and Sun-dried Cherries

Oyster Mushrooms with Cherry and Red Wine Sauce

Paired with Big Storm Brewing Co. Tropical Pressure Florida Ale

ABV: 4.4%, IBU: 17

Third Course

Crispy Pork Belly with Wavemaker Amber Ale Maple Glaze

Spring Peas, Fava Beans, and Sweet Potato Puree

Paired with Big Storm Brew Co. Wavemaker Amber Ale

ABV: 4.9%, IBU: 28

Dessert

Black Forest Cake and Chocolate Cherry Stout Float

Cherries Jubilee, Vanilla Mousse, White Chocolate Gelato

Paired with Big Storm Brewing Co. Lie To Me Imperial Chocolate Cherry Stout

ABV: 11.0%, IBU: 55

For those looking for more information, you can call 407-503-3200. Guests can register and pay for this event at Eventbrite.com.