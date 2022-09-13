Jack, Sally, and Oogie Boogie Join Super7’s Disney Ultimates!

The fourth wave of Super7’s Disney Ultimates has been announced, and it is the best one yet! Rather than choosing a few different characters from Disney’s various animated features, Wave 4 focuses solely on Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. Better yet, we’re getting three main characters all at once!

The 7″ scale figure series now includes Jack, Sally, and Oogie. In addition, each figure comes with various accessories and interchangeable body parts. Best of all, we finally get an unmasked Oogie Boogie! It’s just too bad that he doesn’t glow in the dark.

All three are $55 a piece or as one set for $165. Sadly, these figures will not be out by this Halloween or Christmas. Instead, expect these premium action figures to arrive in late Summer 2023. Keep in mind that the window to pre-order for the citizens of Halloween Town closes on October 14th, 2022.

Relive the frightful adventures of Jack Skellington, Sally, and Oogie Boogie in Halloween Town with these made-to-order 7” scale ULTIMATES! Figures from Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, all complete with interchangeable parts and accessories!

The King of Halloween is ready to scare you right out of your pants with these features and accessories:

3x interchangeable heads 1x Neutral head 1x Yelling head 1x Grinning head

6x interchangeable hands 2x Open hands 2x Expressive hands 1x Pointing hand 1x Book holding hand

1x Book

1x Zero

1x Jacket (soft goods)

The burlap boogieman includes the following:

3x interchangeable heads 1x Neutral head 1x Bug head 1x Snake head

4x interchangeable hands 2x Neutral hands 1x Dice hand 1x Bug hand and forearm

1x Bat

The good-hearted ragdoll will come with these features and accessories:

3x interchangeable heads 1x Neutral head 1x Windy head 1x Curious head

6x interchangeable hands 2x Open hands 1x Expressive hand 1x Needle hand 1x Basket holding hand 1x Arm holding hand

1x Basket

1x Black Cat

1x Dress (soft goods)

What do you think of the new wave of Super7 Ultimates? Let us know below.

[Source: Super7]