Jack, Sally, and Oogie Boogie Join Super7’s Disney Ultimates!

The fourth wave of Super7’s Disney Ultimates has been announced, and it is the best one yet! Rather than choosing a few different characters from Disney’s various animated features, Wave 4 focuses solely on Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. Better yet, we’re getting three main characters all at once!
The 7″ scale figure series now includes Jack, Sally, and Oogie. In addition, each figure comes with various accessories and interchangeable body parts. Best of all, we finally get an unmasked Oogie Boogie! It’s just too bad that he doesn’t glow in the dark.
All three are $55 a piece or as one set for $165. Sadly, these figures will not be out by this Halloween or Christmas. Instead, expect these premium action figures to arrive in late Summer 2023. Keep in mind that the window to pre-order for the citizens of Halloween Town closes on October 14th, 2022.
Relive the frightful adventures of Jack Skellington, Sally, and Oogie Boogie in Halloween Town with these made-to-order 7” scale ULTIMATES! Figures from Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, all complete with interchangeable parts and accessories!
The King of Halloween is ready to scare you right out of your pants with these features and accessories:
- 3x interchangeable heads
- 1x Neutral head
- 1x Yelling head
- 1x Grinning head
- 6x interchangeable hands
- 2x Open hands
- 2x Expressive hands
- 1x Pointing hand
- 1x Book holding hand
- 1x Book
- 1x Zero
- 1x Jacket (soft goods)
The burlap boogieman includes the following:
- 3x interchangeable heads
- 1x Neutral head
- 1x Bug head
- 1x Snake head
- 4x interchangeable hands
- 2x Neutral hands
- 1x Dice hand
- 1x Bug hand and forearm
- 1x Bat
The good-hearted ragdoll will come with these features and accessories:
- 3x interchangeable heads
- 1x Neutral head
- 1x Windy head
- 1x Curious head
- 6x interchangeable hands
- 2x Open hands
- 1x Expressive hand
- 1x Needle hand
- 1x Basket holding hand
- 1x Arm holding hand
- 1x Basket
- 1x Black Cat
- 1x Dress (soft goods)
[Source: Super7]
