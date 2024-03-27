Search
HomeEntertainmentDreamworksJack Black Believes That 'Kung Fu Panda 4' May Be The Last

Jack Black Believes That ‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ May Be The Last

Dreamworks

Published on

By Mr. Milo
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 03: Jack Black attends the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Kung Fu Panda 4" at AMC The Grove 14 on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
spot_img


The latest installment of the Kung Fu Panda has officially become a financial success. Despite the film’s mixed reactions from longtime fans of the franchise, Kung Fu Panda 4 has already earned $275 Million worldwide on an $85 Million budget. 

The film series’ success is arguably attributed to the fantastic performance of the series lead, Jack Black, who plays the titular kung fu master Po the Panda. His performance brings the character to life, and it is hard to imagine anyone else taking on the role.



Unfortunately, we may have to say farewell to the iconic actor as in a recent interview with The Sunday Times, he was asked about the franchise’s future. He stated:

For me, I think this is the farewell. This is the last Kung Fu Panda. Ever.

He would then go on to say:

I’m just thrilled that it turned out so great because when you start these things, you always have the hopes and the dreams that it’s going to be amazing and that you’re going to entertain people, but it’s never a given, you never really know until you see it.

Making movies is hard, so to make a really good one that captures people’s imaginations and gives them a great night at the theatre feels like magic, and it definitely feels that way right now.

While the franchise itself is most likely not over, not only has a Kung Fu Panda 5 been said to be in development, but a standalone Furious Five spin-off film may also be in the pipeline. However, Jack Black himself may be parting ways with the franchise he helped create unless they can somehow convince him to stay. Universal seems hard-set on making  Kung Fu Panda stay relevant. 



If anyone were to replace Black, the number one candidate would most likely be voice actor Mick Wingert, who portrayed Po in various video games and on multiple television shows such as Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness and Kung Fu Panda: Paws of Destiny. Fans often praise his performance for how close he can match Black’s performance.

What do you think? Can the series survive without Black? Or will they be able to convince him to return for another round of action? Let us know your thoughts.

Source: The News


Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.



Latest articles

Disney News

Petz and Rasulo Win Backing Of Egan-Jones Ratings Co. Ahead of Walt Disney Board Vote

Trian Partners has just gotten the backing of another large advisory firm, Egan-Jones Ratings...
Dreamworks

DreamWorks Announces ‘The Bad Guys 2’ With A 2025 Release

In a surprise announcement, DreamWorks Animation revealed that their hit 2022 film The Bad...
Disney Fashion

Little Mermaid 35th Anniversary Loungefly Pieces Are Coming Soon

Get ready to celebrate the 35th anniversary of 'The Little Mermaid' with Loungefly. There...
Disney News

Disney Will Enforce No Bag Policy At D23 Expo Events in The Honda Center

If you plan on attending D23 Expo in Anaheim, please be aware that the...

More like this

Disney News

Petz and Rasulo Win Backing Of Egan-Jones Ratings Co. Ahead of Walt Disney Board Vote

Trian Partners has just gotten the backing of another large advisory firm, Egan-Jones Ratings...
Dreamworks

DreamWorks Announces ‘The Bad Guys 2’ With A 2025 Release

In a surprise announcement, DreamWorks Animation revealed that their hit 2022 film The Bad...
Disney Fashion

Little Mermaid 35th Anniversary Loungefly Pieces Are Coming Soon

Get ready to celebrate the 35th anniversary of 'The Little Mermaid' with Loungefly. There...

Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.

Pirates & Princesses (TM) is a registered trademark of Clownfish Studios LLC. Contents © 2015-2024 WebReef Media, a subsidiary of Clownfish Studios LLC