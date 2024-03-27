Jack Black Believes That ‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ May Be The Last







The latest installment of the Kung Fu Panda has officially become a financial success. Despite the film’s mixed reactions from longtime fans of the franchise, Kung Fu Panda 4 has already earned $275 Million worldwide on an $85 Million budget.



The film series’ success is arguably attributed to the fantastic performance of the series lead, Jack Black, who plays the titular kung fu master Po the Panda. His performance brings the character to life, and it is hard to imagine anyone else taking on the role.







Unfortunately, we may have to say farewell to the iconic actor as in a recent interview with The Sunday Times, he was asked about the franchise’s future. He stated:

“For me, I think this is the farewell. This is the last Kung Fu Panda. Ever.“



He would then go on to say:

“I’m just thrilled that it turned out so great because when you start these things, you always have the hopes and the dreams that it’s going to be amazing and that you’re going to entertain people, but it’s never a given, you never really know until you see it.“

“Making movies is hard, so to make a really good one that captures people’s imaginations and gives them a great night at the theatre feels like magic, and it definitely feels that way right now.“

While the franchise itself is most likely not over, not only has a Kung Fu Panda 5 been said to be in development, but a standalone Furious Five spin-off film may also be in the pipeline. However, Jack Black himself may be parting ways with the franchise he helped create unless they can somehow convince him to stay. Universal seems hard-set on making Kung Fu Panda stay relevant.







If anyone were to replace Black, the number one candidate would most likely be voice actor Mick Wingert, who portrayed Po in various video games and on multiple television shows such as Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness and Kung Fu Panda: Paws of Destiny. Fans often praise his performance for how close he can match Black’s performance.



What do you think? Can the series survive without Black? Or will they be able to convince him to return for another round of action? Let us know your thoughts.



Source: The News