It’s Official. Disney’s Monorail To Be Inspected By The State Of Florida







It’s official. As of May 3rd, Florida’s Department of Transportation (FDOT) will require Walt Disney World to submit an annual safety plan. As a result, the beloved monorail system will now have the eyes of the state on it.

Senate Bill 1250, which Republican Senator Nick DiCeglie sponsored, added some last-minute language that put Disney’s beloved transportation system right in the sights of the state’s safety department:

“The department shall conduct structural safety inspections in adherence with s. 335.074 for any fixed-guideway transportation systems that are raised or have bridges, as appropriate. Inspectors must follow departmental safety protocols during safety inspections, including requiring the suspension of system service to ensure safety and welfare of inspectors and the traveling public during such inspections.”

Lawmakers have added a new battleground to Ron DeSantis’s ongoing war with the Walt Disney Company and Reedy Creek. Although this could be considered overreach by the government, it’s hard to deny that Disney’s self-created AHJ could use the help to ensure the safety of those attending the parks and resorts.

However, according to the Orlando Sentinel, not all Florida politicians liked this idea. Representative Anna Eskamani (D-Orlando) pointed out the sly wording that put Disney in the crosshairs of the bill, “This seems purely politically motivated and targeted toward one company, and that’s not the role government should play.”

As shown in the bill’s wording above, Florida can choose to suspend Disney’s monorail system operations if required. We contacted the offices of Senator DiCeglie and Governor DeSantis for comment, but a response was not immediately given.

I’m of two minds when it comes to this situation. Having worked in the construction industry for decades, with a healthy portion of that being related to various Orlando parks, I understand the need for better safety regulations in Reedy Creek.

However, politicians often shrugged off the situation with Disney’s self-governing style until recently. So is this truly about protecting employees, tourists, and Floridians, or is this Ron DeSantis’s vendetta?

[Source: The Orlando Sentinel]