Islands of Adventure Photo Report (December 8, 2022)

Though Universal Studios Florida has been experiencing many refurbishments and construction walls, Islands of Adventure, in places, looks full of walls also. In addition to some marvelous construction updates, some updates about food options at Islands of Adventure are in order also.

The Port of Entry area had many construction walls last month. However, The Port of Entry Christmas Shop displayed a brand-new exterior look now with the construction walls down in front of the store. However, the walls remain outside Croissant Moon Bakery. Yet, that quick service location remains open for business.

The entrance area to Islands of Adventure also has its fair share of construction walls surrounding repairs and replacement work.

Since a horrible pun appeared in the first paragraph of this article, we will start at Marvel Super Hero Island. At the “Cotton Candy” stand, we started seeing cotton candy being made again. This cotton candy fails to reach the level of the magnificence of the former Honk Honkers options. Yet, we see signs of themed cotton candy again here.

For many weeks, large blue construction walls greeted guests on the side towards the lagoon. The walls came down in Marvel Super Hero Island around the “meteorite strike” themed area.

Despite wild rumors of significant changes to this location, the artwork remains. Find a redacted copy of the Marvel theme park agreement with Universal for those expecting substantial changes to this Marvel-themed area. The amount of negotiation to change something significant in Marvel Super Hero Island would be staggering. Also, the Chomp Hot Dog stand has yet to reappear though reports are that it will.

The Marvel Alterniverse Store also went through some refurbishment when the walls were up. A new paint job looks noticeable at one of the store’s entrances. We always appreciate it when theme parks do the little things to keep the parks looking good.

When we enter the Toon Lagoona area, the sad story of Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls continues in Islands of Adventure. This attraction has yet to reopen since Hurricane Ian. However, many rumors floated around about why this attraction was not reopening. However, officially, the seasonal refurbishment credited this closure.

A Halloween Horror Nights favorite can now be found at The Mess Tent food and beverage kiosk near Reign of Kong: Skull Island. Pepperoni Pizza Skulls arrived on this menu in the last few weeks; the critical difference between these and the Halloween Horror Nights versions would be the lack of marinara sauce with these. We tried to order this for two days straight, and this kiosk was always out of them, so we suggest you plan accordingly.

As we move on into the Jurassic Park area, we should mention Thunder Falls Terrace. This quick service location experienced some roof damage. All operations have returned to normal at this location.

The Grinchmas activities continue in full swing in the Seuss Landing area of Islands of Adventure. The holiday festivities run through January 1st, 2023.

As we complete our circle around Islands of Adventure, we reach Chillin’ Charlie’s Lemon Slush stand. We see that the construction walls around it no longer exist. The stand returned with a slightly different structure. Also, the freestyle machines have been moved to the opposite side compared to the previous version of this stand.

Thanks for coming along for this photo journey.