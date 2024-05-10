Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows at Walt Disney World: New Details and Booking Windows Released







Walt Disney World has shared new details regarding Island Tower – the new 10-story resort tower currently under construction at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows. According to Disney, the new tower – first announced in 2022 and projected to open in December 2024 – will overlook the Seven Seas Lagoon and will take guests on a storytelling journey that brings to life the spirit of Polynesia, the natural world, and of course, the magic of Disney.

Like the rest of Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Island Tower will be within convenient walking distance to the Disney Monorail, for easy access to visit Magic Kingdom and EPCOT.

The exterior of the tower will feature traditional Polynesian tattoo designs, including “a gorgeous Manta Ray that symbolizes freedom, protection and grace in the Polynesian culture. The Manta Ray is also revered as a guardian of the family, kind of like Gramma Tala in the Walt Disney Animation Studios film Moana.”

Characters from Disney’s Moana will be subtly featured in artwork throughout the resort, including Island Tower’s lobby. Lobby details will include a panel installation on the ceiling inspired by several Polynesian Islands, showcasing wildlife native to each locale, where each animal holds a strong connection to the islands and symbolizes values important to the people of Polynesia.

Other details will range from “preserved moss walls to sculptures made from recycled fishing nets, where each piece will be inspired by the spirit of conservation and embody the rich culture of Polynesia.”

According to Disney Imagineer Madeline Day “This new tower features works created by contemporary Polynesian artists as well as artwork featuring subtle nods to Moana and Disney Legend Mary Blair.”

Island Tower Rooms

Rooms available in Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows will feature a variety of room types that will sleep from two to nine guests, including:

Duo studios

One- and two-bedroom villas

Brand-new two-bedroom penthouse villas

Island Tower Booking Dates

Disney Vacation Club members (cash reservations) – June 4, 2024.

Disney Vacation Club members (points-based reservations) – available at a later date.

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders – June 5, 2024.

All guests – June 6, 2024.

Environmentally Speaking

Disney’s commitment to environmental responsibility has been included in the design of Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows. The Tower aligns with Disney’s 2030 environmental goals while providing guests with the experience and features they expect from Disney Vacation Club.

The Tower is projected to use approximately 30 percent less energy than a typical resort of a similar size through a variety of measures, including optimized heating and cooling systems, energy-efficient lighting, and the first all-electric kitchen on Walt Disney World Resort property within the Tower’s restaurant.

Similar to Disney’s Contemporary Resort, the majority of the tower was constructed off-site using pre-fabrication techniques that help minimize construction waste. Like the rest of Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows, the Tower will be a part of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Green Lodging program, which recognizes lodging facilities that make a commitment to conserve and protect Florida’s natural resources.

