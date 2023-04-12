Is Universal Trying to Make a Classic Monster Movie Universe Work Again?







As reported by Deadline, the filmmaking collective known as Radio Silence has committed to creating a yet-to-be-titled classic monster movie with Universal Pictures. Will this be another attempt at a classic monster movie franchise?

According to Deadline, Radio Silence will create a Universal monster movie after helping relaunch the “Scream” franchise. The group’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett will direct the project, with Chad Villella serving as producer alongside William Sherak, Paul Neinstein, and James Vanderbilt at Project X Entertainment.

Radio Silence Plans for Classic Monster Movie

According to reports, Radio Silence was eyeing this monster movie project as its potential next project following the first “Scream” movie. However, based on how triumphant “Scream” turned out, Paramount wanted to move fast to make a sequel. This caused a delay in the Universal Monster project. With “Scream VI” breaking records, Radio Silence now focuses on getting this monster movie going.

For those looking for a reboot of the “Dark Universe” monster movie franchise, reports indicate that will not happen. The current direction of Universal with monster movies avoids a shared universe. Each film will stand on its own. This allows the creators to design films with original, bold ideas.

Little is known about Radio Silence’s Universal monster movie project. However, sources indicate that this film will be in a similar style to the successful “The Invisible Man and currently playing “Renfield.” The Radio Silence-designed movie will uniquely take on the legendary monster lore.

Dark Universe of Classic Monsters

Universal tried to launch an interconnected universe of monster films known as the Dark Universe. This idea offered promise with all the classic monster properties that Universal controls. However, Tom Cruise-led “The Mummy” killed that plan with poor box office performance when released in 2017. The Dark Universe had planned projects such as Angelina Jolie and Javier Bardem’s “Bride of Frankenstein” and Johnny Depp’s “The Invisible Man.”. Those projects failed to happen due to the lack of success of “The Mummy.”

Theme Parks

When this Radio Silence created movie is released, it will be interesting to see how Universal integrates it into its theme park properties. Universal’s Classic Monsters used to be represented in Universal Studios Florida with Universal Studios’ Classic Monsters Cafe. The new Minion Café will open this summer, taking that spot in Universal Studios Florida. Currently, the Five and Dime store on Hollywood Boulevard at Universal Studios Florida pays tribute to Universal’s Classic Monsters with statues and merchandise.

Halloween Horror Nights events have featured some of Universal’s Classic Monsters in the house. In fact, rumors indicate another Universal’s Classic Monsters hours will be part of the 2023 Halloween Horror Nights event in Florida and California. In addition, when The Revenge of the Mummy attraction went under an extensive refurbishment, the Sahara Traders gift shop became a short-term Universal’s Classic Monsters Tribute Store.

Universal’s Epic Universe has long been rumored to have a Classic Monsters themed land. The possibilities are endless to create synergy between the theme parks and this new monster movie. Even though a new Dark Universe looks unlikely, merging ideas of movies and theme parks seems very likely.

Are you excited to hear about this monster movie? Would this one fail like the 2017 “The Mummy?” Let us know in the comments below.