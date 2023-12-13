Is This Stitch From The Upcoming Live Action ‘Lilo and Stitch’ Film?







An image has resurfaced and is circulating on platforms like X (Twitter) showing what some consider Disney’s live-action version of Stitch for the upcoming ‘Lilo and Stitch’ film. But is this image real?

No. This is not Disney’s live-action “Lilo and Stitch” model for the film. It’s actually a piece that was made by Boris Kiselicki in 2016. This image has been floating around for several years.

The recent resurfacing of fan art is causing concern for many who are worried that is really how Stitch will be portrayed.

Honestly, it’s understandable why people would think this. Experiment 626 was supposed to be a fearsome creature, but he is fluffy, and this depiction is not.

So far, we haven’t seen any official Disney art for the live-action version of the character. We know the film will feature Maia Kealoha as Lilo, Sydney Agudong as Nani, Kaipo Dudoit as David, Courtney B. Vance as Cobra Bubbles, and Chris Sanders as Stitch.

Previously the casting for the film came under fire after X decided the girl Disney cast as Nani, Sydney Agudong, was too light-skinned to play the character. They also didn’t like the original casting of Kahiau Machado as David. So they dug around until they found something in his Spotify playlist to complain about and have him removed. Disney did not recast Nani, even after the complaints and harassment she received on Instagram.

According to one report the film may end up on Disney+ in June 2024. However, nothing has been confirmed. This post on X is likely where the misconception about the art actually being Stitch from the film came from.

Disney’s ‘LILO & STITCH’ live-action is reportedly set to release on Disney+ in June. (Via: @DanielRPK) pic.twitter.com/LN5s5ddMMt — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) December 12, 2023

What do you think? Comment and let us know!