Search
HomeDisney NewsIs There A Second "Iron Giant Reforged" Film Coming Later This Year?

Is There A Second “Iron Giant Reforged” Film Coming Later This Year?

Disney News

Published on

By Kambrea Pratt
spot_img


A new rumor indicating that Warner Bros. is making a new “Iron Giant” film has people buzzing on social media. An image of what looks to be a film poster with the title “Iron Giant Reforged” is being circulated online and many are excited.

But is it true?

No. It’s not. This is another hoax by the Facebook page YODA BBY ABY, known for generating fake posters for films.

The post reads:

THE IRON GIANT 2!!!

Get ready for an unforgettable holiday adventure with The Iron Giant Reforged, hitting theaters this December 2024! One year after their emotional goodbye, Hogarth, played by rising star Noah Jupe, is stunned when the Giant (voiced by Vin Diesel) makes a spectacular return. Brace yourself for an exhilarating journey filled with heart, humor, and high-stakes heroism as old friends reunite to face new dangers!
While it sounds great to have a new film, there isn’t one.

Recently, they posted this one, along with a fake “Moana” film and Pixar “Scary Cute” film poster.


The original Iron Giant film is a cult classic. Released in 1999 by Warner Bros. and Brad Bird, it did not do well at the box office and underperformed; however, over the years, it has become a beloved film. Many fans have hoped for a sequel, but this is just a fake movie poster.

This is even more believable given how the film ended and the promise of him rebuilding himself, hence the “Reforged” title.

Maybe someday we will actually get a sequel film. I sincerely hope so. The film was definitely wrapped up with the implication that more adventures would be coming.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

 


Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.



Latest articles

Disney News

EXCLUSIVE: John Ratzenberger Reveals Why He Stopped Doing Pixar Cameos

For years many fans of Pixar films have become familiar with a particular voice...
Disney Merchandise

Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Plush From Just Play Now Available

Donald Duck will turn 90 years old on June 9, 2024, and to celebrate,...
Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando Announces Slaughter Sinema 2 House For HHN 33

Universal Orlando has just announced Slaughter Sinema 2 as a haunted house for this...
Star Wars

A ‘Total War: Star Wars’ Video Game is in Development?!

The past couple of years have delivered the most Star Wars games we've seen...

More like this

Disney News

EXCLUSIVE: John Ratzenberger Reveals Why He Stopped Doing Pixar Cameos

For years many fans of Pixar films have become familiar with a particular voice...
Disney Merchandise

Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Plush From Just Play Now Available

Donald Duck will turn 90 years old on June 9, 2024, and to celebrate,...
Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando Announces Slaughter Sinema 2 House For HHN 33

Universal Orlando has just announced Slaughter Sinema 2 as a haunted house for this...

Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.

Pirates & Princesses (TM) is a registered trademark of Clownfish Studios LLC. Contents © 2015-2024 WebReef Media, a subsidiary of Clownfish Studios LLC