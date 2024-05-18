Is There A Second “Iron Giant Reforged” Film Coming Later This Year?

A new rumor indicating that Warner Bros. is making a new “Iron Giant” film has people buzzing on social media. An image of what looks to be a film poster with the title “Iron Giant Reforged” is being circulated online and many are excited.
But is it true?
No. It’s not. This is another hoax by the Facebook page YODA BBY ABY, known for generating fake posters for films.
The post reads:
“THE IRON GIANT 2!!!
Recently, they posted this one, along with a fake “Moana” film and Pixar “Scary Cute” film poster.
The original Iron Giant film is a cult classic. Released in 1999 by Warner Bros. and Brad Bird, it did not do well at the box office and underperformed; however, over the years, it has become a beloved film. Many fans have hoped for a sequel, but this is just a fake movie poster.
This is even more believable given how the film ended and the promise of him rebuilding himself, hence the “Reforged” title.
Maybe someday we will actually get a sequel film. I sincerely hope so. The film was definitely wrapped up with the implication that more adventures would be coming.
