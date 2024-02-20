Is the X-Men ’97 Series Part of the MCU?







With Deadpool & Wolverine helping bridge the gap between the FOX Marvel universe and the MCU, people are asking if the rebooted X-Men animated series will do the same. Will X-Men ’97 be part of the MCU? The show’s director has the answer.

ComicBook.com reports that Beau DeMayo fielded some questions from X-Men fans on Instagram. The writer’s account appears to have been nuked, but if the article is accurate, he clarified the animated mutants’ status in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

When asked about the X-Men’s dual citizenship with the growing MCU, DeMayo had the following to say:

“We are our own thing.“

That’s … not really the answer ComicBook.com thinks it is. DeMayo probably means that MCU characters won’t be making guest appearances, which is totally understandable. Who wants to see the MCU’s Captain Marvel joining the battle against the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants?

Then again, the FOX X-Men version of Professor X did make an appearance and met an unceremonious death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Yes, this is the same character because the cartoon’s theme song accompanied him! Don’t @ me!

OK, it’s not the same Xavier, just an alternate version of the cartoon mutant. This multiverse stuff is getting confusing and annoying. We’ve seen Professor X die how many times on screen now? Odds are, he’ll also come back to life in X-Men ’97.

The debate about where the cel-shaded mutants fit into the greater MCU brings up something interesting. If they do merge with the live-action universe, would the mutants become real or remain toons?

And where does Marvel VS Capcom fit into this? Are those characters the same ones from the FOX Kids series? Does this mean we could see Tony Stark return via the ’90s short-lived series? This is going to get messy, isn’t it?

[Source: ComicBook.com]