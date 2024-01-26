Is the Winnie The Pooh Crockpot Real?







Remember the Disney castle coffee makers? Well, a new sensation has taken over, and it’s a supposed Crockpot featuring Winnie the Pooh. But is it real?

An image has been circulating on Facebook that shows what appears to be a branded Crockpot with a sculpted Winnie the Pooh exterior.

This image looks to be yet another AI-generated dupe.

When you look at the image, you can see several issues with it. Besides the Walmart “star” behind the lid not lining up right, there are some tell-tale signs on the item itself.

What the heck is that writing above the dial?

2. The writing says Winnie Pooh. Not Winnie the Pooh, which is the Disney branding.

Here is the Disney branding.

3. Crockpot is either spelled “Crockpot” or “Crock-pot.” It is not spelled Crock Pot.



4. This looks like a $1.00 garage sale sticker.

While there are actual Winnie the Pooh Crockpot pieces out there, I highly doubt this is one of them.

Winnie The Pooh 7 QT Crockpot – $63.56

Boxlunch Winnie the Pooh 7 Qt Slow Cooker – $59.90

While it is always possible that something like this could be real, I find it unlikely. But stranger things have happened.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!