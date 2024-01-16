Is the ‘Star Wars’ Rey Movie on Hold or Not?!







Flinch and you may have missed that just as soon as the Rey-led Star Wars movie was announced, it was allegedly put on hold. The story doesn’t end there, however.

A Gizmodo story published today states that the Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy-helmed sequel to the Disney Trilogy is not stuck in limbo. The source? Someone at Lucasfilm, allegedly.

Of course, Gizmodo takes the predictable potshots at fans, downplaying their concerns. So, it’s hard to tell whether they talked to someone inside the studio. I could call my contacts at Lucasfilm and get conflicting answers from one day to the next.

Rumors swirled this past week that the new film was in trouble because scriptwriter Steven Knight had (surprise-surprise) creative differences with the studio. It’s a believable enough story, considering multiple directors and creative teams have departed Star Wars projects in the past over clashes with Lucasfilm and Kathleen Kennedy.

Some of Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s previous comments were taken out of context. However, it’s totally valid to question if putting an activist and documentary director in charge of a Star Wars film is a good idea for the struggling franchise.

Regardless, the film has yet to start shooting, and a final draft of the script is, supposedly, still in the works. Anything can happen.

Given the number of announced and canned Star Wars projects we’ve seen float by since Disney took over the IP is many, I won’t hold my breath to see Daisy Ridley’s return.

I’d like to see what the actress can do with a competent script and good direction, which she lacked to back her up during the previous Trilogy. It also didn’t help that the two directors helming those films were overwriting each other’s plot lines. You can’t have competent character development when you refuse to develop the character as the storyline falls out from under her.

What do you think of the Rey Star Wars sequel rumors?

[Source: Gizmodo]