Is The Star Wars AT-AT High Chair Real?

Star Wars

By Kambrea Pratt
A “new” Star Wars-themed high chair has captured the imagination of fans on Facebook. The chair looks to be an AT-AT, but is it real, or is it AI?

As cool as this would be, this particular version is AI.

 

First off, it’s probably not a good idea to feed a small child a giant pastry and give them a glass cup full of orange juice. If you look at the baby’s hands, they seem to be poorly generated AI.

The shelf on the wall has one bracket on one side and the rest of it is free floating. 

Honestly, this one could be something a person with construction skills could fabricate. If they did, I’m sure people would line up to pay for it. 

But for now, it’s just a dream generated by AI.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!


