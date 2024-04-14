Is “The Sign” The End For Bluey’s Family Living In Their Current Home?







Disney has dropped the highly anticipated 28-minute final episode of Bluey’s season three, “The Sign.” The “for sale” sign in front of the Heelers’ home has been the talk of the internet, but are the Heelers moving or not?

Spoilers ahead.

The reason “the sign” is there is that Bluey’s father, Bandit, got a great job offer in another town. Sadly, the family is set to move for better opportunities ahead. The Heeler home is indeed listed for sale, and buyers are moving forward on the purchase.

However, during the events of Rad and Frisky’s wedding, the family all realize how much their home, current town, and friends mean to them. But the house is already sold.

Thankfully, the new buyers decide to cancel the purchase on the day the Heelers planned to move out. It seems they found a home that was more to their liking somewhere else in the area.

At this point, Bandit decides not to sell the house and not move the family for a better job. Instead, they decide to stay where they are and continue in the place they call home.

Thankfully crisis has been averted, and the family will indeed remain in their house.

The extra-long “Bluey” episode was highly anticipated and had the happy ending most were hoping for.

Unfortunately fans will be waiting awhile for more “Bluey” episodes. The show will take a hiatus as the studio behind it, Ludo Studio, works on another project as they try to “recharge” and “reset” before making more episodes. They want them to be the best they can be.

According to show creator Joe Brumm, Ludo Studio may also be watching to see how the extra-long episode performs as a litmus test for longer “Bluey” content.

” I’m loving going longer on ‘The Sign’, and I’d love to try to go longer — I definitely would not rule that out. That’s why I’m very interested to see how The Sign goes down with the audience. Obviously it’s four times as long as a normal episode. Will the audience accept a stint with a longer story?”

“The Sign” is now available on Disney+.

