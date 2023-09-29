Is Marvel Studios Seeking Writers For The MCU’s First X-MEN Movie?







With the strike over after several months, studios want to get back on track. Marvel Studios is among those looking to the future and which comic book characters it can mine for the next phase of the MCU. The X-MEN have now found themselves in the crosshairs of the Mouse.

Deadline got some juicy exclusive news that Marvel Studios is getting the ball rolling to get those darn mutants into the MCU. Before the end of the year, the studio will be taking pitches from writers.

Let’s hope that they’re going to look for quality over quantity. Misstepping with the X-MEN could cause a domino effect that would doom whatever phase of the MCU the muties are destined to appear in.

The real test to see how insulated the mutants are from the curse of the “modern audience” fallacy will be when X-MEN ’97 drops next year on Disney+. Please do not screw this up!

Deadpool 3 may be the final time we officially see the last of Fox’s X-MEN universe on the big screen. Considering the drastic highs and lows of the franchise over the past 23 years, that may be a good thing. Although, it is bittersweet to see Hugh Jackman reprising the role again only to be sent into the sunset one more time.

What do you think about how Disney will portray Stan Lee’s mutants in the MCU? Will they take a more serious approach and avoid being too “toyetic” like previous films?

It took Logan some time in the comics to become as brutal as he was, so will the MCU take a similar approach in developing the mutants’ characters? However, there is a risk that Marvel Studios may overemphasize the theme of prejudice that the X-MEN has tackled for sixty years.

The writers may modernize Charles Xavier’s team too much, potentially making them superpowered Twitter users rather than heroic outcasts.

Please share your thoughts on how the mutants will be portrayed in the MCU below.

