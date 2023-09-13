Is Luisa Madrigal From Encanto Coming To Walt Disney World?







The 2021 animated Disney film Encanto was considered a disappointment at the box office when it first released during the Thanksgiving season. However, the film surged in popularity following its release on Disney+ one month later during the Christmas season. The film’s resurgence was so popular that Disney re-released the film in theaters the following February.



Aside from the song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” being arguably the most popular thing about the film, another element that became rather popular was the character of Luisa Madrigal, one of Maribel’s older sisters.



The character Luisa (Played by: Jessica Darrow) has the gift of incredible strength, yet also possesses a softer side that she keeps hidden under he muscular exterior. What’s interesting about her is that the animators argued to make her muscular as some Disney executives originally wanted a more “traditional” female design. The character became rather popular with fans of the film, including children.







Years later, with the characters of Encanto making appearances in the parks (specifically Maribel and Bruno) we now have a listing via Disney Careers that is asking for a Luisa look-alike. The following statement comes from the posting:



Disney Live Entertainment is seeking Disney Character Look-alikes for the role of Luisa as depicted in the Walt Disney Animation Studios film Encanto. This role is for potential future special events.“

“Performers will have the opportunity to bring this role to life, in addition to performing as world famous Disney Characters at our Parks & Resorts near Orlando, Florida.“

Disney Character Performers play before thousands of guests each day in character greetings, sightings, and other experiences across the Walt Disney World Resort. Performers sign autographs, pose for pictures, and help create magical moments with guests of all ages.“



One popular Luisa look-alike is Maribel Martinez, who posted a video on TikTok of her dressed as the character lip-syncing to the “Surface Pressure” song. The video went viral, leading to many saying that she should play her in the theme parks. Hopefully, she’ll be able to apply.



What do you think? Are you excited to possibly see Luisa appear at Walt Disney World?



Source: WDWNT