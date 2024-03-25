Search
Is Joe Rohde Returning To Walt Disney Imagineering?

Disney News

Published on

By Kambrea Pratt
(Image Credit: Disney)
The internet is buzzing about a new Instagram post that Joe Rohde put up today showing him reentering the famous Disney Imagineering building with the caption, “Do a bit of work at the old farm.” Everyone is trying to decide if the soon-to-be Disney Legend will return to WDI.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Joe Rohde (@joerohde)

So far, Rohde has not officially returned to WDI, although many people want him to do so. 

It seems he is there to teach a master class. 

Beginning this week, Imagineers have an opportunity to participate in a series of master class work sessions led by Joe Rohde. Following in the footsteps of many former Imagineers, Joe continues to mentor and share his years of storytelling knowledge with current Imagineers, contributing to the future of creativity at Walt Disney Imagineering.”

Oftentimes, Imagineers return from time to time to do consulting work for Disney. Until we get an official announcement from Disney, it’s just a master class.  (But I’m with everyone, hoping we get an official announcement with his return soon.)

