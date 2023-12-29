Is Disney / Pixar Making a Polk County Movie?







The internet is once again abuzz with the rumor that Disney and Pixar are making a new “Polk County” film about the county in Florida, which is close to Walt Disney World and known for its orange groves. It’s also the county that now famous Sherrif Grady Judd keeps catching theme park employees involved in sexual crimes, some of which involve children.

But is it true?

No. It’s yet another AI meme craze with a fake “Pixar” film poster.

The post says:

“Disney Pixar coming out with a new movie yall…

Called Polk County!

Aimed to highlight the daily grind of picking oranges throughout Polk County in the 1970’s and 1980’s…Showcasing faimilies from the Heart Of Florida area! A must see! This is not a musical”



The focus of the alleged film is the famous orange groves in the county and not the fact that it keeps making the news for sex crime stings. Although people have tons of comments to make about both. But none of it is real.

Even the production crew “names” are just lines at the bottom.

As soon as anything shows “Pixar” on it, just assume it’s fake unless Disney announces it.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!