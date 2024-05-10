Is Disney Changing Peter Pan’s Flight At Walt Disney World?







Disney is always updating and refreshing attractions at its theme parks. Recently, they opened a version at Tokyo DisneySea called Peter Pan’s Neverland Adventure. This has people wondering if Disney plans on making similar changes to the version in Walt Disney World.

Recently, Disney filed a permit for the installation of “set elements” to the Magic Kingdom’s “Peter Pan’s Flight” attraction with InterAmerica Stage, a contractor they have worked with many times. But this does not mean that the attraction is being completely changed. At this point, we don’t know if this is for a refresh or something more.

Previously, there were rumors that Disney had a list of “problematic attractions” they wanted to update to remove “culturally insensitive” elements. The Jungle Cruise was one of them. Now, the natives are chimpanzees, and Trader Sam is fencing lost and found items. I’m so glad they fixed all the stereotypes there.

Other “problematic attractions” rumored for changes included “The Enchanted Tiki Room,” “Hall of Presidents,” “Carousel of Progress,” “it’s a small world,” “Peter Pan’s Flight” and “Country Bear Jamboree.” The “Country Bear Jamboree” is currently undergoing changes.

Before these rumors, Disney changed the wench auction in “Pirates of the Caribbean” because internal people complained about it.

The permit filed for “Peter Pan” is only good for a year, but a lot can be changed in that amount of time. However, Disney likely wouldn’t pull down “Peter Pan’s Flight” until “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure” opens, which will probably be next month.

Some are wondering if they will change “Peter Pan’s Flight” to be more like the recent attraction opened in Japan. However, that version feels like a cross between the Navi River Journey at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, which heavily rely on screens.

The size of the show building for “Peter Pan’s Flight” is not very big either. They will unlikely change it to match what has been done in Tokyo DisneySea. However, given the rumors going on since 2020 and the changes to both “The Jungle Cruise” and the “Country Bear Jamboree,” I would say it’s possible Disney could at least change out the Indian scene, which some people have a problem with.

Then again, it could just be a basic refresh or repair. Frankly, we just don’t know, and until Disney makes an announcement, we will have to wait and see.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!