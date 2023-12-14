Is Disney Boosting Ad Spend on Instagram After Leaving X Hypocritical Given Lawsuits Against Meta?







Disney recently made headlines by announcing they were pulling their advertising dollars from X (Twitter) after Elon Musk seemingly endorsed antisemitic statements. Musk has since refuted and apologized for the posts, but advertisers like Disney say that they can’t advertise in good faith because it’s against their ethics.

But is it? Disney has seemingly increased spending on Instagram after several states sued their parent company Meta for issues involving children.

In a recent report, Disney allegedly increased spending on the social media platform Instagram, owned by Meta, by 40% after pulling their ads from X.

When asked about why Disney pulled their advertising money from X Disney CEO Bob Iger said, “I have a lot of respect for Elon and what he has accomplished. We know that Elon is larger than life in many respects, and that his name is very much connected to the companies he founded or owns. By him taking the position he took in a public manner, we felt that the association was not necessarily a positive one for us.”

However, Disney and other companies, seem to have no issue boosting their spending on Meta-owned platforms like Instagram and Facebook.

They did so even after several states have initiated lawsuits against the company for predatory practices involving children.

Dozens of states are apparently suing Meta, claiming that “the tech giant has deliberately engineered its social media platforms Instagram and Facebook to be addictive to children and teens.” Attorney generals are claiming that they employ practices that turn kids into “social-media addicts” and even collect data on underage users without parental consent.

The suit further argues that Meta “falsely [assured] the public that its features were safe and suitable for young users.” They did so for profit, according to the state attorneys involved: “Its motive is profit, and in seeking to maximize its financial gains, Meta has repeatedly misled the public about the substantial dangers of its social media platforms.”

How many states are listed in a joint complaint over (Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act) COPPA violations?

33! Plus eight more states are filing complaints in state courts as well.

Seems a bit hypocritical that companies like Disney would allegedly pull advertising from X over Musk’s tweets but will continue to support, and increase spending on social media platforms being attacked by the majority of states in the United States of America over violating COPPA. Especially as Disney promotes itself as a family-friendly company.

Has Disney pulled advertising before?

I can’t help but be reminded of the 2019 “Apocalypse” that happened on YouTube when Disney and other companies pulled advertising money in response to allegations of child exploitation. But 33 states filed against Meta, and they boosted spending on Instagram.

This is in no way me condoning what Elon Musk said or did because I do not, but I can’t help but notice that hypocrisy given that so many states are filing a suit against Meta and Disney still increased spending on a Meta-owned platform. If they were so outraged over Tweets, why are they not outraged over a joint suit accusing another social media company they advertise on of targeting kids?

Or is there more to their decision to target X than what is being stated?

