Is ‘Crater’ on Disney+ Worth a Watch?







Disney just released an original film, ‘Crater,’ on Disney+ after little in the way of promotion (I guess they spent all that money on ‘The Little Mermaid’ promos.) The film was released on Friday, May 12.

The synopsis for the film reads:

“Caleb Channing is about to be relocated to an idyllic faraway planet following his father’s death. To fulfill his dad’s last wish before leaving, he and his three best friends hijack a rover to explore a mysterious crater.”

The film stars Isaiah Russell-Bailey as Caleb Channing, Billy Barratt as Dylan, Orson Hong as Borney, Thomas Boyce as Marcus, and Mckenna Grace as Addison Weaver.

But how was it?

Honestly, it wasn’t bad. It felt very similar to the “Goonies” or “Space Camp” if they were mixed with a Disney Channel movie. There were some deeper themes like “loss” in this film.

Critics are complaining that it isn’t as adventure-driven as other sci-fi films, but it’s not a theatrical release, and the target demographic is younger. As a Disney film for that audience, it does its job. But to be aware that there is some swearing, but if you have kids that age or work with kids that age, when they are with their friends, they let that stuff fly usually. Heck, I did it myself. So it’s not as “unrealistic” as some say; just be aware.

They also destroy some things for no reason. The act and the lack of repercussions put off some reviewers. But, it’s abandoned, and no one uses it, so it’s likely no one knew about it to punish them at the time.

The ending is not necessarily the ending you hope for. I won’t spoil it, but I was much more into the film until then. It felt abrupt and rushed.

As far as acting goes, the kids do a good job. Some are better than others, but overall they were good. There is a lot of diversity in the cast, and it’s done in an organic way that is not pointed out or made a big deal, which I love.

The characters come from different situations but a focus is on getting to know people and not making assumptions about them.

Disney did spend money on the VFX for this. But they use a lot of set-based locations as well.

Final thoughts

If you want to see a bunch of kids steal a vehicle and take a road trip across the moon while facing danger, with possibly no way home, then this one is for you.

Overall I would rate it a B. You may agree or disagree.