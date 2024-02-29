Is Brie Larson’s Time As Captain Marvel Coming To An End?







The 2023 film The Marvels is currently the biggest theatrical flop in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Initially meant to be an “event film” that crossed over Captain Marvel, WandaVision and Ms. Marvel ended its theatrical run with $206.1 Million against a budget of $220 Million – $275 Million, minus an estimated $150 Million for marketing.







Originally meant to be Captain Marvel 2, it was later made into a team-up movie following the mixed reception the titular Captain received online. While not confirmed, it had been rumored that actress Brie Larson had been difficult behind the scenes. Supposedly, she was upset that she was no longer getting top billing in her own sequel.



Now, months later, Larson is seemingly either uncertain or unwilling to discuss her future in the MCU. In 2022, she said that she wasn’t sure if anybody at Marvel wanted her to keep playing the role. Now, at the recent Screen Actor’s Guild Awards, she was asked by Extra TV “Tell us a little bit about Marvel and what’s coming up for your next Marvel project.“



Larson then abruptly said “I don’t have anything to say about that.“



While nothing has been publicly stated regarding her character’s future, this statement could potentially mean one of two things.







The first is that Marvel is currently going through creative turmoil in having to remold their plans for Phase Six almost completely from scratch, meaning that whatever plans they had were tossed.



The second scenario is that Marvel has no future plans for her character iteration. It was recently revealed that they had originally planned to kill off Carol Danvers or at least imply her death at the end of The Marvels. This would open the door for Monica Rambeau, aka Photon, to take over. But they seemingly axed that plan.



With Marvel rumored to be planning a reset of the MCU supposedly after Avengers: Secret Wars, we may have indeed seen the last version of Brie Larson’s character. But only time will tell if she makes any more appearances between now and then.



What do you think? Is Brie Larson out? Or are things so messy behind the scenes that they haven’t figured out a plan yet?



Source: Bounding Into Comics