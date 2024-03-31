Is A Titanic Ride Coming To Disney Parks?







A new question has popped up with some Disney parks fans recently. It seems a new rumor has some wondering if a Titanic ride is actually coming to Disney parks since Disney now owns the “Titanic” film from James Cameron.

Is this true?

No. It is yet another satirical post from Mouse Trap News.

According to the parody article, Disney would be putting in a free-fall attraction to simulate hitting an iceberg.

“It will named The Titanic Adventure and start with guests joining Jack and Rose as they enjoy their cruise on the Titanic. You will follow their love story throughout the ride until you hit the climax. When the Titanic strikes the iceberg, that’s when the thrill begins. This is when the ride goes into free-fall mode.”

The site further jokes that the fall will be 75 feet, which is longer than Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

“The ride vehicle completely disconnects from the track and free falls into the water about 75 feet below. This is a slightly larger drop height than Splash Mountain. The boat then gets back on track where you experience the rest of the movie. Guests then see Jack die and Rose get saved.”

Don’t worry, it’s all just a joke.

