Is a Tattoo Shop Coming to Walt Disney World?







A new story has Disney fans in a tizzy over the possibility of a tattoo parlor replacing the Harmony Barber Shop on Main Street U.S.A. But rest assured, it is yet another hilarious parody article from Mouse Trap News.

According to their story, the popular Harmony Barber Shop will be replaced by Maui’s Tattoo Shop. While incredibly funny and thought-provoking, it isn’t true.

However, they are very correct in pointing out that Disney tattoos are indeed incredibly popular, and since Disney owns so much IP they likely inspired a lot of tattoos.

There are likely a lot of people who would be thrilled to get a tattoo on Main Street U.S.A. but given the branding image Disney goes with for the area it is unlikely they would ever go along with it. But they have brought liquor into Disneyland and Walt Disney make it clear he did not want that.

So, never say never. One of these days one of these stories is going to actually happen and I will sit back with my popcorn and laugh.

Source: Mouse Trap News