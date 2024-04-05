Invincible Season 2 Was Forced To Axe Spider-Man Crossover







The popular Amazon Prime animated series Invincible just had its Season 2 Finale. The series, which is a mature-rated deconstruction of the superhero genre, focuses on a young adult hero trying to find a place in a world full of ever-growing threats, including his own family. But during the finale, there was one moment that many fans were hoping to see, but they were rather let down when it wasn’t exactly what they wanted.



In the episode, Invincible was battling the villain Angstrom Levy, who saw the hero through various multiverse portals to try and eliminate him. The issue this story was based on was Issue #33. That issue is notable because we see Invincible get sent to the Marvel Universe and run into Spider-Man and Doc Ock. Invincible would return back through another portal, but we would see what happens in their meet-up in Marvel Team-Up #14, which featured the two heroes working together to get him back home.







However, due to current legal and licensing issues, both Spider-Man and Doc Ock were replaced with stand-ins Agent Spider and Prof. Ock. Agent Spider is voiced by Josh Keaton, the voice of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the 2008 series The Spectacular Spider-Man. He also mentions that he has had way too much experience with alternate dimensions, especially lately. That is a potential reference to the recent Spider-Man: No Way Home and the animated Spider-Verse films, which revolve around the multiverse.







The stay is relatively short, and we sadly don’t get to see the two young adults with life issues learn from one another or see Invincible meet the Avengers (Captain America, Iron Man, Wolverine, Spider-Woman, Luke Cage and Sentry). However, we do get some more references/cameos with him entering a zombie world reminiscent of The Walking Dead and then a world where we see him sitting on top of a skyscraper talking to who we assume is DC’s Batman.



We didn’t get to see this happen in the show because of licensing, not just from Disney/Marvel but also from SONY, as they have certain rights to the character as well. While SONY is supposedly working on Silk and Spider-Man Noir shows with Amazon, they most likely couldn’t come to an agreement or didn’t even try to ask for permission. It is an R-rated show, after all.







While we won’t get to see Invincible team up with the red web-slinger, series creator Robert Kirkman has hinted at a potential crossover with another R-rated super hero series on Amazon Prime, that being The Boys. Probably via the multiverse.



What do you think? Should they have worked out a deal to feature Spider-Man in the Season 2 Finale of Invincible? Or is it better off to leave them separate? Let us know.



Source: CBC