Insider Claims Disney’s Live Action “Snow White” Is a “Mess” and Isn’t Coming Together







Disney’s live-action “Snow White” film has been the center of several controversies since it was announced. There was backlash when Disney announced that they were not hiring actors with dwarfism and were instead making the seven dwarfs “magical creatures.” To the set catching on fire. To even the Snow White actress Rachel Zegler’s comments about the story’s direction for modern audiences.

“I just mean that it’s no longer 1937. She’s not going to be dreaming about true love; she’s going to be dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be.”

The SAG-AFTRA strike and likely issues with the film have delayed the release by a year, from March 22, 2024, to March 21, 2025.

Now, it seems that an insider is saying the issues are far worse than everyone thought. Of course, this is a rumor, and we have no confirmation on anything that is said. Please keep that in mind.

According to @EMPIRECITYBO on X, the film is facing reshoots, but it’s still a “mess and not working.”

I actually can refute this @DanielRPK report. As I said months ago that it was in trouble before they moved it back a year, it actually is testing poorly and those involved don’t have much hope for it. The film is a mess and not working despite reshoots. #SnowWhite https://t.co/cPCsh1FDIE — EmpireCity Box Office (@EmpireCityBO) April 18, 2024

Frankly, this film should just be canceled at this point, but Disney will not do so. Reports have indicated that it is likely too expensive to cancel now, especially with CGI dwarfs adding to the budget.

According to Caroline Reid at Forbes, Disney spent $209.3 million as of July 2022 (minus $41.1 million in a U.K. tax rebate), and this was before the CGI work and post-production. Disney later pushed the release date back by another year. This likely means a lot more money has been spent.

Maybe when it releases, it will somehow be the best live-action remake Disney has done, but given comments about Snow White not needing a man and dreaming of being a true leader, it’s not looking promising.

Now, it sounds as if it could be worse than we initially thought (if that is possible.)

What do you think? Comment and let us know!