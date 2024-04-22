Inside Out 2 Director Reveals Two Scrapped Emotions







The upcoming sequel to Pixar’s 2015 surprise hit Inside Out is getting closer to release. After nine years, viewers get to re-enter the mind of Riley, now a teenager and experiencing new emotions that come with age. The new crew—anxiety, Envy, Ennui, and Embarrassment—seemingly take over her mind, and the original crew needs to take back control before things get out of hand.



When it came to deciding what new emotions would surface inside Riley’s mind, it wasn’t as simple as before. As humans age, we develop more complicated emotions, leading to more possibilities. In fact, in a recent interview with the film’s director, Kelsey Mann, they were originally going to bombard Riley with nine new emotions for a total of fourteen. But that was too much.







In a recent talk with The Wrap, Mann revealed the names of two of the emotions that didn’t make the cut. The first being Shame. Mann would go on to explain that when they were developing the character they had trouble making her work. He said:



“It was not fun to watch. It was not fun. It was too heavy. You know when you see a good movie and you’re like, ‘Man that was a great movie.’ You want to see it again? ‘No, not really.’ There are movies like that.“



“I don’t want to make that movie. I want to make a movie that’s really meaningful and when you’re asked, ‘Do you want to see that movie again?’ You say, ‘Yes!’ Because those are my favorite movies. And those are the kinds of movies I want to make. And I did not want to return to that movie with that character. It’s not that funny.“



Shame apparently had more of an “arch villain role,” but that was transferred to the other four newer emotions instead, as they are shown to be hostile to the original five. He also stated that while he didn’t miss Shame, he did miss another scrapped character, Guilt, who apparently would have been hiding behind things.







While we don’t know who the other three would have been, there is a long list of others who were confirmed to have been scrapped from the first film, so there’s a pool to draw from.



What do you think? Should Shame and Guilt have been included in the sequel? Was it right to scrap them? Are you looking forward to Inside Out 2 when it releases this June? Let us know.



Source: The Wrap



