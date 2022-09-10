‘Inside Out 2’ Announced At Disney’s D23 Expo

It seems like we are in the era of Disney sequels. At Disney’s D23 Expo we saw the trailers for both ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ and ‘Disenchanted’ and now we have an announcement about ‘Inside Out 2.’

Pixar posted about it to Twitter:

Oh JOY! Amy Poehler is back to star in Inside Out 2. Directed by Kelsey Mann, produced by Mark Nielsen, and written by Meg LeFauve, Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 releases Summer 2024. pic.twitter.com/HMHY391vN9 — Pixar (@Pixar) September 10, 2022

Amy Poheler confirmed the news herself during a D23 panel. She also announced that Kelsey Mann will direct the film based on a script by Meg LeFauve. The film is set for summer 2024.

Poheler said that the script is “amazing” and focuses on teenage Riley facing new emotions.

At this time we do not know who else would be returning for the film or any other plot developments. The original film starred Amy Poehler, Mindy Kaling, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, and Bill Hader as the personification of emotions (Joy, Disgust, Sadness, Anger and Fear.)

The film was incredibly popular and since the film rumors have popped up about Journey Into Imagination getting a redo with ‘Inside Out ‘(Please don’t.) But it didn’t really makes sense given the film was from several years ago, so if it was a real rumor, it might get revisited soon (again..don’t).

