Indiana Jones: Den of Destiny Opens at Disney’s Hollywood Studios







Disney is celebrating Indiana Jones ahead of the film premiere on June 30. Today a new Indiana Jones experience has opened at Disney's Hollywood Studios in the Indiana Jones Adventure Outpost next to the 'Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular' show.

When you enter the location you can see various costumes and props from the films. For example there is Indiana Jones’s actual hat, whip, concept art from the new film, the Dial of Destiny, playing cards, and more.

Disney Food Blog put up a video on Twitter:

Disney Food Blog put up a video on Twitter showing the inside of the experience.

The experience features a bar with five beverage options including:

The Adventuress Margarita – Corazón Blanco Tequila, Passion Fruit Papaya Green Tea, Cucumber, Lime Juice and Agave Nectar The Weathered Fedora – Old Forester Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Sweet Vermouth, Vanilla, Hella Cocktail Co. Ginger Bitters, Star Anise, Cinnamon and nutmeg Served over an Ice Sphere Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat Ale– $10.25 Cigar City Jai Alai IPA – $10.25 L’Atlantique Green Tea (non-alcoholic) – Pomegranate Green Tea, Blood Orange, Lemon Juice and Agave Nectar

Guests can visit this limited time experience from 10AM – 8PM daily.

