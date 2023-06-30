Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Food at Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar







“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” opens in theaters this weekend. Along with the movie opening, Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar at Disney Springs revamped some menu items to honor the movie’s release. We went on the first day these menu items were available to give them a try.

Indiana Jones

For fans of the “Indiana Jones” movies, The Den of Destiny pop-up bar opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. This bar experience allows guests to enjoy seeing some memorabilia from the movies. For film fans, Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar Disney Springs always offers a great place to visit.

Though Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar opened later than originally scheduled, on June 30, due to a private event, we entered to enjoy some of the new menu items. However, we saw a few new “Indiana Jones” movie props to enhance the theming of this bar themed to the movie.

At Disney Springs, Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar also added new food and drink items to its menu. Of course, the Disney Springs lounge draws inspiration from Indy’s pilot in “Indiana Jones and Raiders of the Lost Ark.” The new menu items include:

Giant Bacon for All Mankind – $33.00

This is a smoky bourbon cocktail served with sweet and spicy chocolate-covered bacon. Our server said it came with a Trusty Revolver for Two. The beverage was previously on the menu at Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar. The drink consists of Bullett Whiskey, orange liqueur, and cherries.

The presentation adds to the experience. This item is supposed to refer to the parade in the “Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny” movie. We struggled to make that connection even after seeing the movie a few days before. However, we felt the bacon paired well with the bourbon. You get five pieces of bacon. The quality is decent with the bacon.

Marche Stuffed Dates and Figs – $12.00

This special item comes filled with Marcona almonds and goat cheese wrapped in prosciutto. The flavors of this creation present guests with a great combination for their taste buds. Still, the texture of the dates might cause some guests to struggle. We found that the pieces wrapped in prosciutto provide the best flavor experience with this appetizer.

Charter Flight – $22.00

This Charter Flight includes Reggie’s Revenge, Cool-headed Monkey, and The Mayor’s Reserve. All three cocktails appear on the regular menu at Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar. The board that the drinks come on provides solid nods to the “Indiana Jones” movies.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

These new offerings will be available at Jock Lindsey through Aug. 15. All these limited-time menu items, no matter how new they are, will bring enjoyment to “Indiana Jones” movie fans. As always, eat like you mean it!